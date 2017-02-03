February 2017

Vol. 9 Issue 2

It won’t be an overstatement to say that ‘Digital technology is the order of the day’! Precisely why the leitmotif of our February 2017 edition is about the ‘Digital Revolution’ and its impact on the African continent. From the ‘Digitisation of education’, to the ‘Geographic Information System’, from the ‘Arrival of e-Smart Cards in Africa’ to ‘Achieving the milestone of development through a global vision’, we present you the A to Z of the ongoing digital trends in the continent while our Editor’s Perspective looks at ‘Africa- as a sphere of infinite business opportunities’. Flip through this edition to read a post-analysis of Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to India and to know whether the Presidency of Donald Trump will open the ‘Pandora’s box of troubles’ for Africa’s foreign policies.