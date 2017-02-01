Gambia announces February 18, 2017 as the date of new leader’s inauguration

Banjul- Billboards all over the Gambia’s capital are announcing February 18, 2017 as the inauguration date of the newly elected President Adama Barrow. Thousands of people turned up at the airport after his arrival accompanied by singers, dancer and drummers.

Gambia has high hopes from the newly elected leader. “People have faith in him and we know that together with unity only we would be able to heal from the wound given by Jammeh and his regime” a shop owner said. There are numerous challenges in front of Barrow. One of the biggest challenges is to strengthen up the government, which is broke because Jammeh left the state coffers empty.