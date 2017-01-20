Gambia celebrates after Barrow’s inauguration

January 20, 2017

People of Gambia and the chief of Gambian army went over the streets in wild celebrations after the inauguration of President Barrow in Senegal. People were dancing and singing over the streets in joy, cheering up the newly elected President. The chief of the Gambian army Ousman Badjie was spotted among the revellers in the area, after vowing on Wednesday night his men would not fight African troops approaching the capital.

Former President Yahya Jammeh still didn’t step down. “Army could pull him out any moment” said one of the revelers, while dancing and singing in joy, hoisting up the country’s flag.