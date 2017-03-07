Gambian journalist got assaulted at press conference of ruling coalition.

A Gambian journalist was attacked by furious supporters of the primary ruling coalition party, the United Democratic Party (UDP). The leader of UDP is veteran politician Ousainou Darboe, who is now Foreign Affairs minister.

A meeting was arranged by UDP and two other parties that formed the coalition. Kebba Jeffang, a newspaper reporter was attacked after asking a question in context of the unity of the coalition after the defeat of ex-President Yahya Jammeh.

Witnesses say that the party supporters launched a verbal attack on Keffang to which he responded quick wittedly followed by this verbal attack came physical assault. He was rescued by colleagues and was sent away by a taxi.