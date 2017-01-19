Gambia’s President-elect Barrow’s son, killed by the dogs

January 19, 2017

Barrow’s eight years old son Habibou has died after being bitten by the dogs brutally. Habibou was one of the Barrow’s five children. The boy was “buried on the afternoon (Monday) in the cemetery in Kanifing,” a suburb of the capital Banjul, watched by “several hundred sympathisers”. Barrow was recently in Senegal to attend an African summit in Bamako.

His spokesperson on Sunday insisted he would be sworn in as planned on Thursday. Until then he plans to stay in Senegal. Barrow is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, but President Yahya Jammeh has said that he will not step down. Jammeh, who first seized power in a 1994 coup, has insisted that his rule was ordained by Allah.