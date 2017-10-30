GE partners African Leadership University to empower African professionals with digital skills

The African Leadership University (ALU) and GE Africa announced recently the launch of the ALU Africa Industrial Internet Program. Powered by GE, the program combines the best of GE’s technical expertise with ALU’s unique learning model in a 12-month professional training program that merges the essential business and technical skills necessary for African professionals to succeed in a digital industrial environment. The program which begins in January 2018, reemphasizes GE’s position as the world’s premier digital industrial company.

In an increasingly connected industrial ecosystem, a staggering amount of data is being generated every moment. Commonly termed ‘Industrial Internet’, it involves connecting software, industrial applications and intelligent analytics to businesses, enabling unprecedented gains in productivity and innovation from these massive datasets. Leveraged effectively, this paradigm shift in industrial thinking will allow African companies to leapfrog competition and establish the continent as an industrial powerhouse. However, this requires a new generation of talent with a strong technical foundation in big-data analytics, machine learning and web application development, as well as the business acumen to translate technological improvements into business results.

The AIIP employs a blended learning model to participants with a mix of online learning and periodic 3-5 day in-person intensives to be held at the GE Africa Innovation Centre in Johannesburg. This approach provides flexibility to participants enabling them to learn from industry experts, and at the same time, immediately apply what they learn in the program in their daily jobs. The program includes hands-on training on artificial intelligence and machine learning with ALU’s unique entrepreneurial leadership program to prepare professionals for leadership roles entrepreneurial, technology driven work environments.

Participants will work with best-in-class technology including GE’s pioneer platform for the Industrial Internet – Predix to build applications that can solve complex problems for industrial companies. Participants will be taught by industry practitioners who bring in years of experience in their fields.

Reinstating GE’s commitment to Africa, Roti Balogun, Director, Learning & Development, GE Africa said, “It’s an exciting period for us to take the lead in building digital industrial capabilities on the continent with this game-changing program. Our focus on the key recommendations from the World Economic Forum on the Future of Work, and this great partnership with the ALU, will no doubt continue to strengthen education systems with closer ties to industry across Africa. We remain committed to developing the next generation of leaders in this transformative digital age”.

Commenting on the launch of the program, ALU Founder and CEO, Fred Swaniker stated “We are delighted to partner with GE to offer a program that holistically prepares current and future professionals to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence in building their businesses, creating jobs and transforming lives. GE’s commitment to innovation and technology transfer in Africa resonates with ALU’s vision to harness technology and innovation to leapfrog Africa’s economic transformation.”

Source APO