African, Indian students to participate in a friendly football match to promote harmony
- April 5, 2017
The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India has organised a friendly football match between Indian and African students at Knowledge Park here on April 5, 2017.
The match is being organised in association with Sharda University, where a number of foreign nationals study. The event will also see song and dance performances by Indian and African students.
“Africa and India have a long history of strong ties. Some unfortunate incidents should not hamper relations. Hence, we have decided to organise this event to strengthen bonding among the students,” Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate N.P. Singh told media. Before the match, Indian students will sing an African song and the African students will sing a Hindi number,” he added.
Source: The Hindu
