Kenyan military killed 31 al shabaab fighters during raids on two commands and logistics bases.

March 28, 2017

According to Colonel Joseph Owuoth, the spokesperson of Kenya Defence Forces, the operation was executed by the soldiers operating under the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on ground as well as on air.

Two vehicles were destroyed and the item such as 11AK-47 rifles, 4 improvised explosive devices, 2 PKMs, communication equipment, eatables, uniforms, detonating cables and 643 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during the raid.