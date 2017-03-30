Kenya, Somalia to re-launch direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu

March 30, 2017

Writing a new chapter in their book of cooperation, Kenya and Somalia have announced plans to open two border-posts and a re-launch of direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, while addressing a press conference said, “In particular, we agreed to take the following actions: Within the shortest possible time, open two border posts in Dobley-Liboi, and Mandera-Bulahawa. And to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services. Directed the security teams from both countries to meet immediately and agree on modalities of re-launching direct flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu within two weeks.

We also agreed to meet regularly to monitor the progress of our bilateral relations.

President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed appreciated the move for enhancing development of trade and economic growth between the two countries. He said, “”Our cooperation is indeed critical to our historic relations and our continuous efforts to fight insecurity and poverty.”