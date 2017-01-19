Lightening killed six people in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Lightening killed six people in Harare as they were trying to escape the fierce rain, by taking shelter under the tree.The victims were part of the gathering attending a funeral wake when heavy rains pounded the area,” said police spokeswoman Charity Charamba.

Zimbabwe has been affected by the mass floods led by the heavy rains in the recent days, killing many people in the area. The flood is resulting in food crisis. Sanitation is beyond the acceptable level due to the mess created by the flood.