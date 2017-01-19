MasterCard launches 2KUZE for digitising agriculture

In a bit to give farmers access to more buyers, MasterCard launched 2KUZE, a digital platform that connects farmers, agents, buyers and banks in East Africa. 2KUZE, which in Swahili means “Let’s grow together,” enables farmers to buy, sell and receive payments for agricultural goods via their feature phones. The platform brings the benefits and security of mobile commerce and payments to farmers in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania