Buhari is in good health and could return soon, says Yemi Osinbajo

February 8, 2017

Long absence of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari gave rise to rumors about his fast deteriorating health. He has been in Britain since mid-January for medical checkups. People suspect that his health is worse than the government officials are admitting.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, said that Buhari is in good health and is expected soon. People didn’t have any confirmed update regarding his health. People were afraid of the same incident which happened in the year 2010 when President Umaru Yar’Adua’s illness was shrouded in secrecy before he died, after which Vice President Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in, says a local native. It affected the economy of the country adversely.

The uncertainty of Buhari’s health gave rise to the confusion, leading to the false rumors about is rapidly deteriorating health. People even started thinking about his soon approaching death, says a local shopkeeper. The statement given by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday brought a sigh of relief to Nigerians.