Nigeria’s Fighter jet accidently bombed refugee camp

January 20, 2017

Nigerian fighter jet accidently bombed a refugee camp in Rann, while trying to target Boko Haram fighters in the area. One of the field workers informed that the first bomb fell at 12:30 p.m. and landed just a few meters away from the Red Cross office. The plane circled back around, and it dropped a second bomb five minutes later.