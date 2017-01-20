Nigeria’s Fighter jet accidently bombed refugee camp

  • January 20, 2017
Print
Email
 Comment

Nigerian fighter jet accidently bombed a refugee camp in Rann, while trying to target Boko Haram fighters in the area. One of the field workers informed that the first bomb fell at 12:30 p.m. and landed just a few meters away from the Red Cross office. The plane circled back around, and it dropped a second bomb five minutes later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Article

google-ad-hover
Photos
 

Useful Links

About us

Services

News

© Copyright Times of Africa 2016. All rights reserved.