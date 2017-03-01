People of South Sudan suffering beyond measure: UN

Millions of people in South Sudan who are facing the devastating consequences of severe drought are ‘suffering beyond measure’ according to a senior United Nations relief official in the country.

In a news release issued by the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Eugene Owusu, the Humanitarian Coordinator in the country stated, “The people of South Sudan are suffering beyond measure. (The famine) represents only the most extreme tip of the iceberg of needs in this country.”

He added, “To avert further catastrophe, it is imperative that humanitarians are able to act swiftly and robustly.”

On February 20, 2017, famine was formally declared in parts of the country, wherein a formal declaration implies that people have already started dying of hunger. The situation has aggravated due to hampering of relief measures being taken to assist the people in the country.