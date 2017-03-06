South Africa Minister Dlamini promises welfare change amidst resignation calls

South Africa’s Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has announced to bring in a new welfare system over the next two years amidst mounting pressure for calls of resignation as the payments of more than 17 million people are under the threat of an interruption.

The Minister said on Sunday that while government is yet to sign an interim contract with Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. to ensure the payments continue next month after the existing contract expires payments will be made.

“On 1 April, Sassa (the South African Social Security Agency) begins a new era,” Dlamini said, adding that a “transition” phase would end in March 2019 with a new arrangement then put in place. “As has been the case in the past, no one will go unpaid.”