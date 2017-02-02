UN Chief returns from Africa, highlights strengthened cooperation

February 2, 2017

The newly-elected United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted strengthened cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union following his first mission to Africa as UN chief.

Briefing the media on the development at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, Guterres said, “We have agreed that Agenda 2063 [the development agenda of the African Union] and the 230 Agenda [for sustainable development] will be aligned.”

“There will be only one line of reporting, which means that there will be a total cooperation between the UN and the African Union in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals and the implementation of the Paris Agreement [on climate change] in the years to come,” he added.