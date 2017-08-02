UN deputy chief vows to ensure displaced women return home in dignity

August 2, 2017

The United Nations deputy chief after completing her visit to two African countries – Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo –stressed the importance of women’s participation in peace, security and development processes.

On the final day, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed included a visit to the Mugunga camp for internally displaced persons, on the outskirts of Goma, which is the capital of North Kivu Province in restive eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Ms. Mohammed said that she is firmly resolved to ensure that women in the camp return home in “dignity and humanity, which is not a favour but a right,” promising to embark on an advocacy initiative to finance the better settlement of the women as they return to their places of origin.

The first day of Ms. Mohammed’s itinerary began with Nigeria on July 18. She was joined by the UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, as well as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, and the African Union Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop.

This first-ever joint AU-UN high-level trip is the first of a two-part mission focused on women’s meaningful participation in peace, security and development. A similar mission will cover two further countries later in the year.

Source UN for Africa