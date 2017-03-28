Zimbabwe’s Tobacco output expected to increase

Output on Tobacco is expected to increase this year. The estimated increase is from 202 million kilograms last year to 205 million kilogram this year. This is a result of more number of farmers growing this crop lately.

The estimated increase in tobacco output is being considered as a favorable change for the economy as tobacco sales could ease the shortage of cash in the country. According to the sources, the increased output is a result of high domestic as well as international demand for the commodity.

Tobacco is the leading export commodity, followed by platinum and gold.