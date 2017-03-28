Zimbabwe’s Tobacco output expected to increase
- March 28, 2017
Output on Tobacco is expected to increase this year. The estimated increase is from 202 million kilograms last year to 205 million kilogram this year. This is a result of more number of farmers growing this crop lately.
The estimated increase in tobacco output is being considered as a favorable change for the economy as tobacco sales could ease the shortage of cash in the country. According to the sources, the increased output is a result of high domestic as well as international demand for the commodity.
Tobacco is the leading export commodity, followed by platinum and gold.
